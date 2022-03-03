30 YEARS OF HANSON: Isaac Reveals Whether The Brothers' Kids Will Form Hanson 2.0

Three decades already?!

Article heading image for 30 YEARS OF HANSON: Isaac Reveals Whether The Brothers' Kids Will Form Hanson 2.0

Pic: Hanson's Facebook Page

Be honest: Does Hanson make you go 'MMMBop'? Or does the trio’s music make you say ‘Save Me’?

The Hit Network was joined by the oldest Hanson brother, Isaac, who came along to discuss the band’s 30th anniversary, and revealed whether the children of the original trio will form a Hanson 2.0.

Catch the chat:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

 

Nick Barrett

3 March 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
Music
Hanson
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
Music
Hanson
Hit
Entertainment
Music
Hanson
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs