30,000 Free Holiday Vouchers Available For Queensland's Gold Coast

The ballot for the latest round of Queensland Holiday Dollars just opened at midday on Monday.

30, 000 vouchers are up for grabs, offering tourism experiences right here on the Gold Coast.

Lucky winners will be notified from June 16 and have three months to book an unforgettable experience.

According to myGC, Destination Gold Coast CEO Patricia O’Callaghan’s said,

“This is a real turbocharge for our economy during winter, which is traditionally a softer period for travel”.

O’Callaghan’s said the Gold Coast was taking a $3 billion hit and that international visitors are non-existent at the moment.

Queensland Holiday Dollars:

Therefore, this new scheme allows for Gold Coasters to also jump in and experience our city in a more affordable way.

All Queenslanders can sign up, but only until midday on Thursday. It a first in, best dressed type of policy!

Just click Here to register.

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr