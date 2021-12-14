3 RHOBH Stars Test Positive For Covid Shutting Down Production

Not one, not two but THREE big The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have tested positive for Covid, shutting down production.

The three ladies have been revealed as Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi and Garcelle Beauvais

A source told PEOPLE, "The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe. All of the ladies are vaccinated. They're fine and will be fine because of it," they said.

Garcelle took to Instagram to share her diagnosis and spoke about how she's thankful to be vaccinated and has no symptoms.

This time last year, production was halted when Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton tested positive for Covid.

Wishing the ladies a speedy recovery!

RHOBH Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley & Kathy Hilton Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!