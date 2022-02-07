$2M Interview With Cleo Smith's Parents Receives Fewer Viewers Than MAFS

Well, this is awkward…

After allegedly spending somewhere in the ballpark of $2,000,000 for a Zoom interview with Cleo Smith’s parents, 60 Minutes’ latest special received a smaller audience than Married At First Sight.

Find out what MAFS' Al told the Hit Network about those girlfriend rumours:

The interview, a world-first, saw four-year-old Cleo’s parents opening up about her abduction last year, when she was taken from a campsite and held captive for 18 days.

Costing the show a quarter of its annual budget (as reported by the West Australian), the interview landed 60 Minutes in just the fourth position on Sunday night.

Having netted an audience of 750k across Australia’s metropolitan cities, the show trailed behind Seven News (with 1.1m viewers), Nine News (830k) and MAFS (825k).

While the latest edition of 60 Minutes may not have been the television-special-to-end-all-television-specials, Channel 9 probably can’t complain about having three of the four most-watched programs across the nation.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: