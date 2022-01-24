29 More Lives Lost To Covid As Hospital Admissions Grow

Another 29 lives have tragically been lost with Covid in the past 24-hours as pandemic restrictions are extended for a month.

It comes as 18,512 new infections were reported on Tuesday, a rise of 3,421 cases from the previous day.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Of today's new infections, 9,422 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 9,090 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Of the RAT results reported about 8,242 were recorded from the previous seven days.

NSW currently has 2943 people admitted to hospital with Covid

Hospital admissions have jumped by 127, after the state reported 2816 hospitalisations on Monday.

While there are 183 patients in intensive care, down from 196 on Monday.

Currently, 93.9 per cent of residents aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while over 95 per cent have received their first dose.

More to come.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr