26 Canberrans Linked To Goulburn's COVID Worker Test Negative

Some good news for local Canberrans. 

Each of the Canberrans identified as a casual contacts of the COVID-19 infectious construction worker in Goulburn have returned negative test results.

In total, 26 people were identified as part of the contact tracing process, each forced into isolation after undergoing a test for the virus.

On Thursday afternoon health authorities confirmed all 26 had now returned negative results.

15 July 2021

COVID
Canberra News
