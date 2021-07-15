26 Canberrans Linked To Goulburn's COVID Worker Test Negative
Results in Today
Some good news for local Canberrans.
Each of the Canberrans identified as a casual contacts of the COVID-19 infectious construction worker in Goulburn have returned negative test results.
In total, 26 people were identified as part of the contact tracing process, each forced into isolation after undergoing a test for the virus.
On Thursday afternoon health authorities confirmed all 26 had now returned negative results.