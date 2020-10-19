25 Songs To Add To Your Halloween Party Playlist

Whether you're celebrating Halloween on the couch with your collection of scary movies, decorating the house to scare the neighbours, or inviting friends over to dress up and eat too much candy, all Halloween celebrations need a proper playlist to set the right tone.

So if you need some inspiration to add to your mainstream Monster Mash, Ghostbusters, and Thriller filled playlist, then keep reading...

1. DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince - A Nightmare on my street

2. Halsey - Nightmare

3. Rihanna - Disturbia

4. Lady Gaga - Monster

5. Billie Eilish - Bury a friend

6. Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me

7. Little Mix - Black Magic

8. Beyonce - Haunted

9. Eminem ft Rihanna - The Monster

10. Shakira - She Wolf

11. Pat Benatar - Shadows Of The Night

12. Duran Duran - Hungry Like The Wolf

13. Halsey - Devil In Me

14. The Cranberries - Zombie

15. Taylor Swift - Blank Space

16. Nelly Furtado - Maneater

17. Stevie Wonder - Superstition

18. Ava Max - Sweet but Psycho

20. Twenty One Pilots - Heathens​

21. Bow Wow Wow - I Want Candy

22. Katy Perry - E.T.

23. Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

24. Missy Elliott - Get Your Freak On

25. Iggy Azalea - Black Widow

Ariana Grande is releasing her new album 'Positions' on October 30th. With her reputation as the Halloween Queen, it could give us something to add to the playlist... we'll just have to wait and see!

Let us know the staple songs in your Halloween playlist in the Facebook comments.

