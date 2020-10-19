25 Songs To Add To Your Halloween Party Playlist
Frightfully good
Whether you're celebrating Halloween on the couch with your collection of scary movies, decorating the house to scare the neighbours, or inviting friends over to dress up and eat too much candy, all Halloween celebrations need a proper playlist to set the right tone.
So if you need some inspiration to add to your mainstream Monster Mash, Ghostbusters, and Thriller filled playlist, then keep reading...
1. DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince - A Nightmare on my street
2. Halsey - Nightmare
3. Rihanna - Disturbia
4. Lady Gaga - Monster
5. Billie Eilish - Bury a friend
6. Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me
7. Little Mix - Black Magic
8. Beyonce - Haunted
9. Eminem ft Rihanna - The Monster
10. Shakira - She Wolf
11. Pat Benatar - Shadows Of The Night
12. Duran Duran - Hungry Like The Wolf
13. Halsey - Devil In Me
14. The Cranberries - Zombie
15. Taylor Swift - Blank Space
16. Nelly Furtado - Maneater
17. Stevie Wonder - Superstition
18. Ava Max - Sweet but Psycho
20. Twenty One Pilots - Heathens
21. Bow Wow Wow - I Want Candy
22. Katy Perry - E.T.
23. Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
24. Missy Elliott - Get Your Freak On
25. Iggy Azalea - Black Widow
Ariana Grande is releasing her new album 'Positions' on October 30th. With her reputation as the Halloween Queen, it could give us something to add to the playlist... we'll just have to wait and see!
