22yo Lands Himself In Deep Water After Overnight Police Hunt

A driver's wound up in River Torrens after leading police on an overnight chase from Elizabeth Park to North Adelaide on Thursday.

The Honda suspected of being linked to an earlier convenience store robbery at Davoren Park was sighted and perused just before 8pm on the ground and by air to North Adelaide where it collided with a parked car.

The vehicle was later spiked at Henley Beach where it crashed into a parked car in the carpark of a hotel on Melbourne St, and with a fence on Edith St, before colliding with a large rock on River Road at Torrensville.

The 22yo abandoned the car and was caught running into the River Torrens unlicensed and in breach of bail.

The young man was refused police bail and will appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Friday.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.