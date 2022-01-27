22 Romantic Movies You Can Stream This Valentine's Day!

Valentine's Day is upon us, and whether or not you're celebrating, you have to admit there's some pretty great romantic movies on offer! We've picked 22 must-watch movies that might just have you reaching for the Kleenex!

Endless Love (Netflix)

Jade Butterfield is a reclusive young girl who does not socialise much. Her chance meeting with former classmate David sparks an intimate relationship that alters the course of her life.

The Bodyguard (Apple TV+)

Rachel, a singer and an actor, receives death threats from an obsessive stalker. However, things turn chaotic when she hires Frank, an ex-Secret Service agent, to be her bodyguard and falls for him.

The Notebook (Netflix)

A poor yet passionate young man falls in love with a rich young woman, giving her a sense of freedom, but they are soon separated because of their social differences.

Love, Simon (Disney+)

Simon Spier keeps his sexual orientation a secret from his family. However, when a blackmailer threatens to reveal it, he goes on a roller-coaster journey to come to terms with his identity.

Save The Last Dance (Stan)

A white midwestern girl moves to Chicago, where her new boyfriend is a black teen from the South Side with a rough, semi-criminal past.

Ghost (Binge)

Sam and Molly love each other, but their romance is short-lived when Sam is killed by a thug. Unable to tell Molly that her life is in danger, Sam's spirit takes a psychic's help in order to save her.

Pretty Woman (Disney+)

Edward, a rich entrepreneur, hires Vivian, a prostitute, to accompany him to a few social events. Trouble ensues when he falls in love with her and they try to bridge the gap between their worlds.

A Single Man (Stan)

An English professor, one year after the sudden death of his boyfriend, is unable to cope with his typical days in 1960s Los Angeles.

Romeo + Juliet (Disney+)

The rivalry between Verona's two well-established families, the Capulets and the Montagues, affects the relationship of their children Romeo and Juliet.

Sleepless in Seattle (Binge)

Realising that Sam has still not come to terms with his wife Maggie's death, his eight-year-old son Jonah forces him to call a national radio talk show, with the hopes of finding him a companion.

50 First Dates (Netflix)

Henry, a vet, falls in love with Lucy, who suffers from short-term memory loss. Lucy can never remember meeting him, so Henry has to romance her afresh each day and pray that she too loves him.

Dirty Dancing (Stan)

While holidaying with her parents at a placid resort, Frances is smitten with the resort's rebellious dance instructor. Her father opposes their relationship which creates a rift between him and her.

Sylvie's Love (Prime)

Sylvie has a summer romance with a saxophonist who takes a summer job at her father's record store in Harlem; when they reconnect years later, they discover that their feelings for each other have not faded with the years.

A Walk To Remember (Apple TV+)

Landon is assigned community service after getting in trouble. His punishment also involves participating in the spring play, during which he falls in love with Jamie, the reverend's daughter.

10 Things I Hate About You (Disney+)

A high-school boy, Cameron, cannot date Bianca until her anti-social older sister, Kat, has a boyfriend. So, Cameron pays a mysterious boy, Patrick, to charm Kat.

Holding The Man (Netflix)

Tim and John fell in love while teenagers at their all-boys high school. Their romance endured for 15 years to laugh in the face of everything life threw at it - the separations, the discrimination, the temptations, the jealousies and the losses.

Me Before You (Apple TV+)

After becoming unemployed, Louisa Clark is forced to accept one which requires her to take care of Will Traynor, a paralysed man. The two of them soon bond with each other.

A Star Is Born (Binge)

After falling in love with struggling artist Ally, Jackson, a musician, coaxes her to follow her dreams, while he battles with alcoholism and his personal demons.

Carol (Netflix)

Therese Belivet works at a department store in Manhattan where she encounters the beautiful Carol. Things take an unexpected turn when Therese develops strong feelings for Carol.

Titanic (Disney+)

Seventeen-year-old Rose hails from an aristocratic family and is set to be married. When she boards the Titanic, she meets Jack Dawson, an artist, and falls in love with him.

The Wedding Singer (Netflix)

Robbie, a wedding singer, meets Julia, a waitress, at a reception and the two hit it off. He soon learns that she is engaged to another man, who treats her like garbage, and must stop their wedding.

Notting Hill (Stan)

William, a British bookseller, meets and falls in love with Anna, a high-profile American actress. However, their relationship goes through many problems due to their different social statuses.

