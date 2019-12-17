22 Moments In Love Actually That Will Brighten Up Your Week

Now that Christmas time has well and truly arrived, I have one thing on my 'to do' list: watch the 2003 classic Love Actually.

Yes, the star-studded movie we all haven’t stop quoting, even after 14 years!

So, I thought I'd take a look at just a few moments in the movie that are sure to put a big smile on your face and get you pumped to watch it! Take a look:

When the octopus boy sits between David and Natalie and shouts ‘we’re here!’



When Joanna points to Sam during the All I Want For Christmas Is You performance... Also her perfect early 2000s fashion!



When David gets caught dancing.



When Keira Knightly realises Rick from the Walking Dead is in love with her and he walks away and gives us this satisfying jacket zip up.



THIS KISS.



Obviously, this.



Sarah losing it over Kal = all of us.



Liam Neeson mending his son’s heartache by recreating Titanic.



THEY SPEAK DIFFERENT LANGUAGES BUT FEEL THE SAME AAAHHHH



Colin Firth smiling.



The fact that Karen’s daughter plays the first lobster in the nativity play.



Hugh Grant's dancing in general.



This hug!



The fact that Billy Mack was competing with BLUE in the charts. #2000s



How these two were surprised with a BRASS BAND at their wedding!



Colin Firth trying to take off his turtleneck.



When Mark is all “They’re not funny, they’re art” when those school girls laugh at this picture.



Karen’s description of these dolls.



How Colin’s plan works.



When David’s bodyguard whips out his incredible singing voice!



When Sam chases after Joanna through the airport.



Hugh Grant's whole narration speech about seeing love at airports!



Okay, I know I’m just brushing the surface of this movie, so apologies if your favourite moment isn’t on here, but I really just want to watch it now so I’m going to stop and recommend us all to just invite the girls over and watch it ASAP.

What’s your favourite Love Actually moment? Let us know in our Facebook comments!

