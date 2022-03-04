20th Century Studios Insist 'Avatar 2' WILL Come Out Later This Year

Look, it’s been 13 years, so we can forgive you if you have your doubts about the existence of Avatar 2.

James Cameron’s original epic retains the exclusive title of highest-grossing film, even with billion-dollar movies becoming somewhat of a commonality since the flick’s 2009 release.

With its unprecedented success at the box office, nobody was surprised when the ground-breaking director announced Avatar would be getting the sequel treatment in 2010 but, 12 years later, we still have little to show for it.

With time casting a shadow over the film, 20th Century Studios’ president, Steve Asbell, has made a point of addressing fans’ doubts.

When asked whether the film would be adhering to its current release date (Dec 16, 2022), the studio head said “Yes. It will. For real. It’s going to blow people away. You’re not ready for what Jim is doing.”

Bold claims, but we genuinely believe him.

As for why it’s taken so long to come to fruition, it’s speculated that James Cameron was hesitant to make the film until a new iteration of CGI, which would allow them to realistically create images under-water, was created.

A series of behind-the-scenes shots, provided by Disney, give credit to that theory, with James Cameron being shown on the edge of a swimming pool and on-board a submersible craft.

Whatever the case, we couldn’t be more keen to see Avatar 2 when it finally comes out.

