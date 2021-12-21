25 years ago Wes Craven directed a horror that rocked us off our seats, with its over-the-top deaths and evolution of modernised horror that has contributed to the development of horror movies today.

In 2015, Wes Craven sadly passed away and now Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett (Directors of Scream 2022) reflect his legacy by dedicating the 2022 reenactment of Scream to him, bringing back original cast members like Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and voice of Ghostface, Roger L. Jackson.

The film focuses on the emerging of a new killer who has donned the Ghostface mask, targeting teenagers in the town of Woodsboro to unlock the secrets of the past.

WATCH TRAILER:

