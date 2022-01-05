The 2022 Grammy Awards have been cancelled just three weeks out from the event, with the latest Covid variant encouraging organisers to postpone the ceremony indefinitely.

A joint statement released by the Recording Academy and CBS stated that “the health and safety of those in [the Grammy’s] music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce [the] show remains [their] top priority”.

HIGHLIGHT: Here are the Top 5 moments you may have missed from last year's Grammy Awards:

The announcement comes as little surprise, with other ceremonies and festivals (including the Golden Globes and Sundance) being cornered into cancellation as the United States hits one million daily cases; the highest proportionate volume of infection the world has seen since the pandemic began.

While the statement confirmed the Grammys would be taking place at a later date, we think they made the right call by postponing the awards.

Stay up-to-date with all things music by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: