2020 Has Taken ANOTHER Couple: KC & Michael From MAFS Confirm Their Split

KC Osborne has confirmed her split from Married at First Sight co-star, Michael Goonan, on Instagram

It’s not often that we get attached to Married at First Sight couples, because their track record is not great, but I really thought KC Osborne, and Michael Goonan were going to go the distance, that was until they announced their split over the weekend.

KC shared a lengthy Instagram post confirming that after five months, they were no longer together, but ended things on good terms.

In the post, she opened up about how close the pair had become during those five months, and also turned her aim at online trolls saying “We were caught up in a TV show, so many things happened that you guys didn’t see.’’

The worst part is this split might not have ever happened it we didn’t all have to isolate, she said "Michael became my best friend and five months felt like a lifetime while isolating"

So there you have it, quarantine has taken ANOTHER couple. KC & Michael join a long list of couples that have called it quits during Covid.

Here are all the celebs relationships that didn't make it through quarantine:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.