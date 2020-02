Enjoy the street parade, fireworks and celebrations of the 2020 Drouin Ficifolia Festival.

The flowering gums are bursting into colour and the streets of Drouin are coming alive!

Drouin Ficifolia Festival will also include a Guinness World Records Hill Roll, Poetry Night, and Party In The Park. More details here on the Facebook page.

It's on now and finishes this Sunday, 16th February in the streets of Drouin.