2020 Baby Names Your Kid Will Actually Thank You For

Expecting a newborn, no matter how tough the pregnancy can get for both parents, ignites a different kind of excitement that you’ve never felt before and has a way of bringing couples and families closer together.

All parents or expecting parents know it’s not all glamour and smiles like they portray on the tv, and it can seem like there’s one million things to organise in a short period of time, but there’s no denying that little things like brainstorming the perfect baby name and laughing at the most ridiculous of options around can alleviate whatever stress is going on for a brief moment in time.

Even if you’re not expecting, I’m sure you’ve got your favourite name in mind for when the time comes along, but if you’re in need of a few tips because your little one is about to grace the world, here are a few of the most popular and upcoming names for the year ahead!

Maybe you want to steer clear of popular names, or perhaps you want to be on trend - it’s all up to you!

Here are some of the names that topped the lists for 2019 (according to babynames.com):

FOR BOYS

Liam Oliver Theodore Declan Henry Owen Finn Caleb Emmett Benjamin

FOR GIRLS

Charlotte Amelia Violet Aria/Arya Aurora Ava Olivia Vivienne Hazel Nora

And here are the names set to take over in 2020, if you’re going to be ringing in the new year with a new bub!

FOR GIRLS

1. Ada

2. Reese

3. Mika

4. Paisley

5. Amina

6. Teagan

7. Nova

8. Kinsley

9. Pearl

10. Billie

11. Amari

FOR BOYS

1. Austin

2. Alva

3. Tate

4. Ezra

5. Diego

6. Easton

7. Lucius

8. Cash

9. Ash

10. Luca

UNISEX

1. Ellis

2. Phoenix

3. Remi/Remy

4. Quinn

5. Shea

6. Emerson

7. Darcy

8. Rowan

Christmas is the perfect time to focus on the joy of the little bundle your expecting and to shake off the stress for a while!

What baby names have you set aside on your lists? Let your friends and family know which names you call dibs on in the Facebook comments!

Stay up to date on all the latest by downloading our Hit Network App on either Android or iPhone!