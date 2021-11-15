$200 Million 'Red Notice' Has Biggest Opening Day In Netflix History

It’s the most expensive film Netflix have ever produced and it seems to be paying off.

In a bold move, the streaming giant allegedly spent upwards of $200 million making their latest action/comedy flick, Red Notice, starring Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The film, which Netflix dropped on November 12, focusses on an FBI agent (Johnson) and an art thief (Reynolds), teaming up to take down one of the world’s most notorious criminals (Gadot).

Ryan Reynolds broke the news of the film’s successful launch, posting the announcement to Twitter with a few tongue-in-cheek references to pop-queen, Taylor Swift.

While audiences have been loving the movie, the critical response has been mixed, to say the least. The film holds a critic approval of just 39% on Rotten Tomatoes, while news.com.au gave it a score of just 2 out of 5 stars.

