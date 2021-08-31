20-Year War In Afghanistan Ends As Last US Troops Withdraw

The United States have proclaimed a new diplomatic mission has begun with their last troops departing Afghanistan on Tuesday, ending a 20-year war in the region.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said operations have been transferred to a new base in Doha, the Qatari capital, with humanitarian support efforts to continue with a focus largely on processing visas for refugees and other immigrants.

"A new chapter of America's engagement with Afghanistan has begun, one in which we will lead with diplomacy. The military mission is over, a new diplomatic mission has begun"

The National Briefing

President Joe Biden had set a deadline of Tuesday 31 August to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan. Such was the impetus for most western soldiers to be extracted from Afghanistan, including Australia, Germany, Poland, Italy, Norway, Estonia, Georgia, Belgium, and Spain, along with earlier exits from the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Finland, Albania, North Macedonia, and Luxembourg.

The ominous day now marks the close to one of the longest military conflicts in modern history, which began in retaliation for the September 11 attacks.

Moving forward in their diplomacy, Mr Blinken said American diplomats would remain engaged in Afghanistan, but from outside its borders and continue their efforts to help those who left behind.

"We will continue our relentless efforts to help Americans, foreign nationals and Afghans leave Afghanistan if they choose. We will hold the Taliban to its pledge to let people freely depart Afghanistan" - Antony Blinken

The deal between the US and the Taliban to end the war comes two decades after US forces removed the militants from power in 2001, which has witnessed tens of thousands of people killed and millions displaced.

What happens next is anyone's guess.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.