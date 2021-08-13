$20 Million Business Support Package For Tassie Businesses Hit By Border Closures

A major leg up for local businesses struggling amid ongoing border closures spurred by lockdowns on the mainland.

A $20 million business support package will rollout from next Tuesday for our tourism, hospitality, arts and events, seafood and transport sectors.

Premier Peter Gutwein said $2,000-$10,000 will be available to businesses that have suffered a 30 per cent drop in their turnover.

“We will continue to monitor the situation around the nation and review the impacts on our businesses moving forward to determine any additional measures that may be required as we continue to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 situation around the country," he said.

The rollout will begin on Tuesday August 17.

