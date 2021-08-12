19 Parks Across Townsville Have Had There Irrigation Systems Destroyed

On Wednesday, August 11, Council announced extensive vandalism to irrigation systems across 19 parks in Townsville.

Council Infrastructure Services Committee chairperson Kurt Rehbein said,

“In-ground irrigation cabling in electrical pits in 19 parks across eight suburbs have been cut, stopping the irrigation from working”.

Here is the list of parks hit:

Mount Louisa

Montana Estate Entry (Raynesford Street)

Montana Park (Burlingon Circuit)

Oonoonba

Wes Barrett Park

William Skinny Thomas Park

West End

Cutheringa Park

Pimlico

Curralea lakes

Annandale

Mannersly

Stuart Drive

Cypress Drive open space

Shanahan Median

Riverpark Park

Windsor Park

Murray

Townsville RSL Stadium

Dirt Jump Park

Murray Lyons Drive

Idalia

Springside

Burdell

Lady Musgrave Drive Park 1 & 2

Ashmore Park

Yamacutta Park

While crews are now working to repair the damage, over time the grass and plants may start to dry out.

“We are at a loss to understand why anyone would damage our irrigation system like this. This is senseless wanton vandalism. These systems ensure our parks are efficiently and effectively irrigated, so they remain looking good for our community to enjoy”, Rehbein said.

To replace the kilometres of cabling will cost ratepayers thousands of dollars.

Council has reviewed CCTV footage and urging anyone with information to contact Police on 131 444.

