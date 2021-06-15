18-Year-Old Burnside Teen Faces Life In Prison Following Operation Ironside Drug Raids

An 18-year-old Adelaide boy is the youngest South Australian to have been arrested following last week’s Operation Ironside drug sting.

Apostle Broikos, a recent St Ignatius College graduate, was charged with manufacturing and trafficking a controlled drug, as well as tracking in a large commercial quantity of a controlled drug.

He will appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court on July 1 and will face the potential of life in prison if found guilty of his charges.

South Australia Police arrested 95 people during last week’s raids; the conclusion to a three-year international investigation into organized crime and drug syndication. 10,000 ecstasy pills, 90kg of meth, 350kg of cannabis and 30 firearms were seized during the South Australian operation.

The South Australia Briefing

