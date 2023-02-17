17-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Rubble Ten Days After Türkiye Earthquake

Rescuers have experienced a moment of relief as a survivor has been pulled from the rubble of the nearly destroyed city of Antakya in the southernmost province of Türkiye.

Seventeen-year-old, Aleyna Ölmez has been dubbed “the miracle girl” when she was rescued on Thursday, a whole 248 hours after the February 6 quake.

Aleyna’s rescue was later followed by that of a 30-year-old woman, Neslihan Kilic and a 12-year-old boy named Osman, who told rescuers that there were more people buried nearby.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Kilic's husband and two children are still missing, with her brother-in-law telling Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk: “We had prepared her grave and we asked the rescue workers to stop digging as we feared they would damage the remaining corpses under the rubble.”

“Moments later, her voice was heard from under the ruins of the building.”

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 36,187 people in southern Turkey, and 5,800 in neighbouring Syria, with rescue operations now shifting to recovery operations.

Earlier this week, 62-year-old Huseyin Berber was rescued, detailing to reporters how he survived 187 hours under quake rubble.

He said a fridge and a cabinet propped up his apartment walls and that he was left with an armchair to sit in and a rug to keep warm. He had one bottle of water and resorted to drinking his own urine when it ran out.

According to a member of the Turkish medical rescue team, people typically survive up to five days.

“Anything beyond that is a miracle,” he said.

This morning, the United Nations launched its $1 billion appeal for the Turkish relief operation. This comes just two days after a $400 million appeal was launched for Syria.

In a Tweet, UN Aid Chief Martin Griffiths wrote: “The people of Türkiye have experienced unspeakable heartache,” adding: “We must stand with them in their darkest hour and ensure they receive the support they need.”

On the ground, anger is mounting amongst some survivors who are blaming lax building standards for the scale of the tragedy. In response, Turkey has ordered the arrest of more than 100 developers and builders.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.