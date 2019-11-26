16 Days Of Activism Against Gendered Violence Begins Today

Starting from today, Greater Shepparton Family Violence Prevention Network (GSFVP) will be holding events to raise awareness of family violence as part of the global 16 days of Activism against Gendered Violence.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and celebrate the progress made in achieving gender equity.

This year's theme in Victoria is 'Respect #CallitOut', focusing on how organisations and individuals can promote the themes of GSFVP.

Events held in Greater Shepparton include a Gender Equity StoryPod, an activation which provides a safe space to share stories of gender equality.

Australia's National Research Organisation for Women's Safety found in 2017 that most Australians support gender equality, but 1 in 5 Australian's believe domestic violence is a normal reaction to stress.

