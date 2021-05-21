Premier Annastacia Palaszczuck announced a multi-million dollar push to lure more Aussie workers into Central Queensland.

Starting on the first of July, the ‘Work in Paradise’ campaign will offer $1500 and free travel to anyone who will take up a tourism job across the state.

Palaszczuk said that eligible regions will include Mackay and the Whitsundays.

Tourism Tropical North Queensland CEO Mark Olsen said, “that we will be matching that, with a $200 Cairns holiday dollar, to make sure that those workers not only work hard but play hard when they’re in the region”.

Work in Paradise Scheme

There are 4000 tourism and hospitality positions across the state waiting to be filled.

