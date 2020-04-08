15 Things You Might Not Know About ‘Empire Records’

Empire Records: the crazy, cult classic that made you question “what’s with Today, today?” turns 25 this year! You might remember all the quotes and songs, but let us take a look at some facts about the film you may not know.

1. Rex Manning Day is April 8th!

THAT’S TODAY! Call up your friends and organise to watch it at the same time tonight... in isolation!

2. Scriptwriter Carol Heikkinen, based a lot of the events that take place in the film on real life experiences she had working at Tower Records.

3. The real building used in the movie exists at 5 South Front Street in Wilmington, NC. Wilmington is also the real life home of Dawson’s Creek and One Tree Hill.

4. Coyote Shivers (who played Berko) was married to Bebe Buell at the time, making him Liv Tyler’s step dad – AWKS.

5. The story was originally supposed to cover two days, but was cut down to just the one, with 40 minutes of footage said to have been cut out. Extra scenes were included in the DVD.