15 Things You Might Not Know About ‘Empire Records’

Empire Records: the crazy, cult classic that made you question “what’s with Today, today?” turns 25 this year! You might remember all the quotes and songs, but let us take a look at some facts about the film you may not know.
1. Rex Manning Day is April 8th!
THAT’S TODAY! Call up your friends and organise to watch it at the same time tonight... in isolation!
2. Scriptwriter Carol Heikkinen, based a lot of the events that take place in the film on real life experiences she had working at Tower Records.
3. The real building used in the movie exists at 5 South Front Street in Wilmington, NC. Wilmington is also the real life home of Dawson’s Creek and One Tree Hill.
4. Coyote Shivers (who played Berko) was married to Bebe Buell at the time, making him Liv Tyler’s step dad – AWKS.
5. The story was originally supposed to cover two days, but was cut down to just the one, with 40 minutes of footage said to have been cut out. Extra scenes were included in the DVD.
6. Speaking of missing footage, two characters were completely cut from the film. Toby Maguire played ‘Andre’, but requested for his scenes to be cut as he was struggling with alcoholism at the time and checked into rehab shortly after. A character named ‘Lilly’ who wore kneepads was also cut, but can apparently be seen in the background of some scenes.
7. Brendan Sexton’s stunt double cracked a rib during the Warren chase scene where he collides with a car door.
8. Rex Manning’s music video ‘Say No More (Mon Amour)’ was shot in one day and was suppose to be just 17 seconds, but the crew loved it so much they just kept filming.
9. Empire Records was the first time audiences heard Renee Zellweger sing – similar to her character Gina!
10. A sticker for the Dazed And Confused soundtrack can be seen on the cash register. Renee Zellweger (Gina) and Rory Cochrane (Lucas) both stared in the film.
11. Anthony LaPaglia was a goalkeeper for Adelaide City and West Adelaide in the National Soccer League.
12. LaPaglia also played the drums during his musical rage scene. The Aussie actor drummed along to Aussie band AC/DC – STRAYA EVERYWHERE!
13. Robin Tunney (Debra) shaved her head in real life for the role. This meant she had to wear a wig when filming The Craft.
14. The daughter of Maxwell Caulfield (Rex Manning) makes a cameo, playing the ballet dancer!
15. This September 22 will be the 25th Birthday of Empire Records!
