$15,000 Shed Stolen From Family Of Five

A $15,000 shed has been stolen from a family in the South Australian town of Two Wells.

Father, Joel Evitts, had committed a substantial amount of time and money into securing the 2.5 acre plot of land that the family had intended to use to build a home where they could raise their three children.

The family had planned to live in and work from a shed they had brought to the property while their dream home was under construction.

Things took an unfortunate turn on Monday afternoon as mother, Amy Evitts, discovered that the yet-to-be-assembled shed had been stolen over the weekend.

The Evitts family plead for the shed to be returned with no questions asked.

“If you’re the person who took our shed, we’d really just like for you to bring it back,” she said. “You can just sneak it back in through the hole in the fence.”

The family were set to move two months after the thievery occurred and instead had to face the potential of becoming functionally homeless. They asked for anyone who may have information of the burglary to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here

