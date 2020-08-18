13-Year-Old Koala Whisperer From QLD Is About To Get Her Own Netflix Show

13-year-old Queensland teen Isabella Rose Bee (Izzy Bee) is about to debut in a Netflix series alongside her veterinarian Mum as they rescue and rehabilitate Koalas on Magnetic Island in North Queensland.

Filmed when she was just 11-years-old, the series follows Izzy Bee known as the 'Koala Whisperer', her mother Ali & father Tim rescue sick, injured and orphaned koalas.

The non-fiction series is produced in partnership with The Dodo and Nomadica Films and was created, filmed and set Australia.

“Izzy’s Koala World” will premiere on 15 September 2020!

