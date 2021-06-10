13-Year-Old Boy Dies In Bowen 'Horror Crash'

An investigation was underway after a 13-year-old boy was killed in a horror crash involving an alleged stolen car in Bowen.

Emergency crews were called to Queens Road and King Street just before 7AM on Wednesday morning following reports a car had flipped onto its roof. It was understood the car struck a tree and rolled before bursting into flames.

Police said the boy who died was driving the car.

“A 14-year-old passenger of the vehicle has been transferred to a Townsville hospital for further treatment and a medical investigation,” said Mackay and Whitsunday Superintendent, Glenn Morris.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here.

