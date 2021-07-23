13 Reason Why's Tommy Dorfman Has Reintroduced Herself As Transgender

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman has officially come out as transgender in an interview with Time Magazine along with an array of stunning photographs!

The massive article was published yesterday, with a full feature announcing that Tommy will now be going by the pronouns she/her.

For those of you who don't know Tommy, she made a splash in the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why as Ryan, a.k.a the backstabber from tape number 8 who stole Hannah's poem (which was jam-packed full of her private and personal issues) and published it in the school paper.

Already a fashion icon and trend setter, Tommy has always sported a unique, influential look, which visibly began transforming over the past couple of years.

Finally addressing the changes to her look, Tommy has officially revealed to Time Magazine that she is a transgender woman.

"For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman—a trans woman."

According to Tommy, the article isn't about her "coming out" because she "was never not out", but is more about "clarity" after officially having made the medical transition.

"I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy." - Tommy Dorfman

For anyone who follows Tommy on Instagram, it's obvious that her changes were not exactly a secret, but had simply not been addressed. When asked by the Time Magazine reporter why she hadn't continued to transition without an official announcement, Tommy explained that she wanted to take control of her own "narrative".

"With this medical transition, there has been discourse about my body, and it began to feel overwhelming. So, recently I looked to examples of others who have come out as trans. There’s the version I couldn’t really afford to do, which is to disappear for two years and come back with a new name, new face and new body. But that’s not what I wanted."

Tommy also revealed in the compelling and raw interview why she will be keeping her full name.

"I’m named after my mom’s brother who passed a month after I was born, and I feel very connected to that name, to an uncle who held me as he was dying," she said.

"This is an evolution of Tommy. I’m becoming more Tommy."

Tommy also shared that she is aware the announcement will not come without a loss of some friends and fans.

“I’m aligning my body with my soul. Yet as a result of that, I am losing some things," she said.

“I have to reckon with the fact that I brought along a lot of people and things who might not end up being there for this part of my journey."

Check out the full video interview with Tommy right here...

Tune into the latest in Hit Entertainment News below...

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.