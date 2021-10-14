$123m Boost To SA Hospital Beds In Wake Of Borders Opening

Dozens of beds will soon become available at three health centres in Adelaide as SA Health ‘up capacity’ ahead of reopening of borders.

Three public hospitals will share in the $123m funding boost, in a pledge to secure an extra 93 beds in readiness for living with Covid.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Adelaide Briefing - keeping you in the loop wit breaking news as it hits.

Modbury Hospital will be issued with 43 additional beds Hampstead Rehabilitation Centre will received 38, while a further nine have been delegated to the Repat Health Precinct.

Premier Steven Marshall explained the beds are in addition to 107 hospital trundles that were announced by SA Health earlier this week.

"This is our protection," he said, "This is our way that we can minimise the harm from the coronavirus as we ease borders getting closer to Christmas".

Mr Marshall insisted with some urgency that "we cannot become complacent.”

“We want to be ready for when we ease those border restrictions,”

"We want to ease the borders by Christmas, we want to have as normal a Christmas as we possibly can in South Australia," he insists.

Meanwhile 1200 graduate nurses will be employed from November specifically for front-line Covid duties, in addition to a recruiting drive for an extra 370 nurses as a part of the Premier's nurse capacity uptake agenda.

Mass vaccination clinics will also be accepting walk-ins at Wayville, Elizabeth and Noarlunga from Monday in a bid to boost vaccination targets.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.