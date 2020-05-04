12 Reactions To Normal People That Are All Too Real

It seems like half of Australia watched Normal People on Stan over the weekend - and what an emotional ride it was!

So. Many. Feelings.

If you're not across it. It's a story about a pair of young Irish students in love. Stop reading and go and watch it now (you'll thank us later!).

If you are, here's some essential feelings that were just too real for us:

Realising just how REAL those sex scenes are:

Wondering whether these are Covid19 or Normal People tears:

Wishing Connell's mum was your best friend:

Becoming quietly convinced that cutting an Iso-fringe may be a good idea:

Realising you'll never stop thinking about *that* therapy scene again:

Reliving all the most traumatic parts of your youth in twelve, thirty minutes episodes:

Wondering why your fam doesn't have a holiday house in Italy:

Also wondering why you don't have a rugby-playing Irish boyfriend:

Withing they'd just TALK to each other so you don't have to go through this emotional pain.

Talking to your friends about THAT ending:

Realising you'll never emotionally be the same again:

The Top 5 Moments From Lady Gaga's #TogetherAtHome Live Event