12 Reactions To Normal People That Are All Too Real

Can't stop feelings!

Article heading image for 12 Reactions To Normal People That Are All Too Real

BBC/Hulu

It seems like half of Australia watched Normal People on Stan over the weekend - and what an emotional ride it was!

So. Many. Feelings. 

If you're not across it. It's a story about a pair of young Irish students in love.  Stop reading and go and watch it now (you'll thank us later!). 

If you are, here's some essential feelings that were just too real for us: 

Realising just how REAL those sex scenes are: 
Post
Wondering whether these are Covid19 or Normal People tears: 
Post
Wishing Connell's mum was your best friend:
Post
Post
Becoming quietly convinced that cutting an Iso-fringe may be a good idea: 
Post
Realising you'll never stop thinking about *that* therapy scene again:
Post

 Reliving all the most traumatic parts of your youth in twelve, thirty minutes episodes:

Post
Wondering why your fam doesn't have a holiday house in Italy:
Post

Also wondering why you don't have a rugby-playing Irish boyfriend:

Post
Withing they'd just TALK to each other so you don't have to go through this emotional pain. 
Post
Talking to your friends about THAT ending:
Post
Realising you'll never emotionally be the same again: 
Post

