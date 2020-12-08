12 Actors Who Played Characters Way Younger Than Their Real Age
It's an inevitable fact that the actors and actresses playing some of the industry's most recognised roles can't always be the same age as their characters.
Whether it's a factor of maturity, experience, or appearance, age difference seems to be widely ignored when it comes to casting.
Ahead are 15 actors who were significantly older than the characters they portrayed...
1. Stacy Dash, Clueless
Stacy played the 17-year-old makeover-loving, matchmaking high school student Dionne when she was 29. As if!
2. Barbra Streisand, Yentl
Streisand's character in the 1983 drama is 16-years-old. By the film's release, the actress was 41 - almost a quarter century older than her character.
3. Winona Ryder, Girl, Interrupted
Winona was cast as 18-year-old Susanna Kaysen when she was a whole decade older than her character at 28.
4. Gabrielle Union, Bring It On
In the 2000 film, the actress played a teenager at 28-years-old.
5. Rachel McAdams, Mean Girls
McAdams portrayed high school junior Regina George when she was 26-years-old.
6. Jason Earles, Hannah Montana
Miley Cyrus starred in the Disney series from 2006, when she was 14. Jason played her 16-year-old brother Jackson when he was 29 in real life.
7. Jennifer Grey, Dirty Dancing
Leading character Baby is about 17 in the iconic movie. At the time of filming, Grey was a decade older than the character she portrayed at 27-years-old.
8. Stockard Channing, Grease
At 33, Stockard Channing played the 17-year-old Rizzo in Grease.
9. Bianca Lawson, Pretty Little Liars
Lawson was 31-years-old when she began portraying the 17-year-old student in Pretty Little Liars.
10. Leonardo DiCaprio, Catch Me If You Can
DiCaprio was pushing 28 during filming of the 2002 movie. His character is just 15-years-old in the beginning of the story.
11. Emma Thompson, Sense and Sensibility
Thompson was 35-years-old when she wrote the screenplay and starred as the lead character, 19-year-old Elinor Dashwood, in the period drama.
12. Shirley Henderson, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Henderson played Moaning Myrtle in the second film of the Harry Potter franchise when she was 37-years-old.
