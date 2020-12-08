12 Actors Who Played Characters Way Younger Than Their Real Age

It's an inevitable fact that the actors and actresses playing some of the industry's most recognised roles can't always be the same age as their characters.

Whether it's a factor of maturity, experience, or appearance, age difference seems to be widely ignored when it comes to casting.

Ahead are 15 actors who were significantly older than the characters they portrayed...

1. Stacy Dash, Clueless

Stacy played the 17-year-old makeover-loving, matchmaking high school student Dionne when she was 29. As if!

2. Barbra Streisand, Yentl

Streisand's character in the 1983 drama is 16-years-old. By the film's release, the actress was 41 - almost a quarter century older than her character.

3. Winona Ryder, Girl, Interrupted

Winona was cast as 18-year-old Susanna Kaysen when she was a whole decade older than her character at 28.

4. Gabrielle Union, Bring It On

In the 2000 film, the actress played a teenager at 28-years-old.

5. Rachel McAdams, Mean Girls

McAdams portrayed high school junior Regina George when she was 26-years-old.

6. Jason Earles, Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus starred in the Disney series from 2006, when she was 14. Jason played her 16-year-old brother Jackson when he was 29 in real life.