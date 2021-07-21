11.4% Of Western Australians Are Now Completely Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Over one tenth of the population in Western Australia has been fully vaccinated against covid 19.

It comes as good news following the reports of eight new covid cases linked to the BBC California vessel yesterday July 20.

Western Australia Getting On Top Of Covid-19:

Now 11.7 percent of Western Australians have received both doses of the vaccine, along with 705, 000 people receiving their first.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Federal Government are preferring to take a cautious approach and haven’t yet set a vaccination target.

“We are waiting on that Doherty modeling, so we can work out what that number should be. Cause you get that wrong and start opening up in the way some countries are, your hospitalisation rates go through the roof, people start dying, we are not having that”, he said.

Western Australia’s Covid total is currently at 1046, with 17 active Covid cases.

10 of them have been linked to the BBC California that docked at Freemantle Port, 6 of them in hotel quarantine and one in a Perth hospital.

Western Australia Health is continuing to monitor the situation and encouraging anyone with symptoms to get tested.

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr