100-year-old Brazilian Man Sets Guinness Record For Longest Working Tenure

100-year-old Brazilian man Walter Orthmann has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest tenure working at one company.

Employed at a textile firm, ReneauxView - formerly Industrias Renaux, Orthmann began working there when he was 15 back in January 1938.

"Back in 1938, kids were expected to work to help support the family. As the oldest son of five, my mother took me to find a job at the age of 14," Orthmann said.

"I was given the opportunity to work as a salesperson."

Orthmann said setting the record was his "proudest achievement", citing his resilience of 84 years as someone who always stays in the moment.

"I don’t do much planning, nor care much about tomorrow. All I care about is that tomorrow will be another day in which I will wake up, get up, exercise and go to work," he said.

"You need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future. Here and now is what counts."

According to the Guiness World Record, Orthmann is in good health and prides himself on coming everyday to network and build relationships within the workplace.

"When we do what we like, we don’t see the time go by," he said.

