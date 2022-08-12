10 Reasons Why You Should Be Walking Your Dog Daily

Aussie dog owners are being urged to grab that lead and take their dogs for a walk each day! Dogs Australia, a leading peak body that promotes responsible dog ownership, has said.

Dogs Australia President Hugh Gent, has spoken about the importance of a daily walk in every dog's routine. And sadly, after so many people having purchased puppies during the pandemic, it seems that these dogs are now missing some walking action.

"Now that people are back at work and school, a lot of dogs are being left at home alone and are missing out on the exercise and interaction they had previously. Separation anxiety has become a major issue. It must be remembered: dogs are not just cuddly toys; they have their own needs, which dog owners need to take into account.”

So, how often should we be walking our dogs everyday? Well, Hugh says that most dogs need 1-2 walks a day, with the rule of thumb being that they should be exercised for between 30 and 45 minutes daily. However, senior dogs won't need as much, but gentle exercise will keep them happy and their joints moving!

10 reasons why your dog needs to be walked daily:

It keeps your dog healthy and limber: daily exercise keeps joints limber and strengthens the muscles supporting those joints. Fitness: dog s that are walked daily stay lean and trim. Weight management: studies have proven that dog s that are walked regularly are less likely to be overweight, and eliminating obesity truly extends their life. Helps reduce undesirable behaviours, such as barking, licking, chewing, digging, and other anxiety-related and attention-seeking behaviours. Promotes physical health: in addition to keeping your dog fit, daily exercise/walking provides exposure to fresh air and Vitamin D from the sunshine. For puppies, Vitamin D is used for proper bone development and growth. Sunshine also speeds up healing, kills bacteria and fungi. Promotes emotional and good mental health – for both your dog and you! Helps boost your dog ’s confidence: a daily walking routine helps to provide structure and stability to your dog ’s life, which helps boost confidence. Provides mental exercise: physical activity is an essential source of mental stimulation, which in turn helps prevent boredom and frustration. Helps with socialisation: dog s need to be exposed to all kinds of things in order to be well adjusted in new situations and environments. Daily walks and exercise provide a great opportunity for you and your dog to meet new dog s, new people and see new things. Helps build a better relationship between you and your dog .

Get walking!

