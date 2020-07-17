10 Questions We Have About Last Night's Bachelor In Paradise Episode

What a WHIRLWIND! We're only in episode two of Bachelor In Paradise and there's already a bunch of drama kicking off - we couldn't be happier. Gotta love some great reality TV!

We were introduced to the first Bachelor In Paradise participants for 2020 in the first episode: Abbie Chatfield, Brittany Hockley, Brittney Weldon, Cassandra Mamone, Ciarran Stott, Glenn Smith, Helena Sauzier, Jake Ellis, Jamie Doran, Janey Birks, Jessica Brody, Mary Viturino, Niranga Amarasinghe & Timm Hanly.

From Ciarran not wasting any time on hooking up with the chicks to Jamie acting like he's The Bachelor, we have some questions about last night's episode. We need answers!

Here's 10 questions we have about Bachelor In Paradise episode 2:

Want more Bachie goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.