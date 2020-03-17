10 Of The Prettiest Places Near Perth To Escape The Crowds This Weekend

Just when you thought you didn't know what to do this weekend, we got you covered!

Honeymoon Pool

Located in Wellington National Park, this little gem is only 2 hours south of Perth. The camp spot is situated right on the Collie River so you can wash off the week in tranquil serenity. Spend the weekend kayaking, swimming and walking through the bushland. There are barbeque facilities available on-site and it’s 2WD accessible so you’ll be well and truly prepared to go after a quick trip to Woolies.

Sues Bridge

Just shy of 3 hours south from Perth, Sues Bridge campsite comes with kitchen amenities like a sink, food preparation tables, picnic tables and barbeque facilities. Being a waterfront campsite, you can wake up to the soothing sounds of the Blackwood River. It sure as hell beats being abruptly surprised by your morning alarm.

Lane Pool Reserve

Lane Pool is one of the most popular camping destinations near Perth and it’s pretty obvious why. After a quick 1.5hour jaunt out of the city you’ll find yourself parked along the Murray River, with access to hiking trails like the Bibbulmun Track and Munda Biddi trail. There are nine campsites to choose from and they provide picnic tables and eco toilets on site. The sites have availability to host a variety of camping styles, from tents to full-scale campervans.

Lake Leschenaultia

Nestled in the Perth hills region, Lake Leschenaultia feels like a playground for all its attendees. The lake is a popular destination for camping as well as day trips, with a lakebed beach, canoe hire and sheltered BBQ facilities.

Hamelin Bay

Think laid back vibe, insta-worthy beaches and… stingrays. Yep, Hamelin Bay is known for being the place to interact and watch the rays as they cruise along the beach daily. Camping at the Hamlin Bay Holiday Park you’ll be perched right on the beach so you can enjoy everything that the Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park has to offer.

Black Point

This camping spot has one of the best views in the D’Entrecasteaux National Park, a coastline strip between Augusta and Walpole. Over 100 million years ago flowing volcanic lava was cooled by the ocean and left behind uniquely shaped black hexagonal columns. This natural marvel can only be accessed with caution by 4WD, but it is truly a worthwhile adventure.

Waroona Dam

Waroona Dam is a popular location for water activities like wakeboarding or freshwater fishing. There are also a lot of hiking spots around the area as the Bibbulmun Track is available for public access. Book at the nearby Lake Navarino Holiday Park in a camp site, cabin, cottage, park home or even go glamping! You can arrange all sorts of activities though the Holiday park including kayaking and other water sports.

Moore River

When most Perthians think about getting away they tend to think about heading south. But just an hour north of Perth you can camp right on the beach at Guilderton Caravan Park. See where the river meets the ocean, go fishing, or simply relax on the beach with a book in hand. No matter how you like to recharge you can find it here.

Jurien Bay

Another adventure north of Perth, Jurien Bay is a 2.5 hour drive and is a favourite for short weekend getaways. Stay at the Jurien Bay Tourist park and get yourself a camp spot or snooze in style in one of the fully self-contained holiday units. Jurien Bay is jam-packed with activities from checking out the Pinnacles, to four-wheel driving to the Stockyard Gully Caves.

The Warren

The Warren Campground in Pemberton is a secluded slice of heaven tucked away in the Australian bushland. The campsite provides you with the bare essentials like a picnic table and toilet, but you’ll have to bring everything else with you. The campsites are shaded by overhanging trees and there’s a decking that looks out onto the Warren River where you can sit and relax or drop in a canoe. If you’re looking for a hike, the Warren Riverwalk is a 10.5km trail that takes you deep into the valley for some incredible river views.

