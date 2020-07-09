10 Days On, North Shore Boulevard Is Re-Opening After Bridge Damage

In time for school traffic to return on Monday, Townsville City Council have announced that's when North Shore Boulevard will re-open.

The busy stretch of road which links North Shore to Mount Low has been closed since July 2 because of damage to the bridge over Stony Creek.

The bridge was damaged when a vehicle was set alight under it on the evening of July 1. The heat from the fire was hot enough to spall the concrete cover on several bridge deck units, which exposed the high tensile, prestressed wires in those deck units.

Further assessments of the damage have been undertaken by an external engineering company with specialist capabilities in fire engineering.

Council has been advised that it can re-open the road and bridge, however it will be necessary to impose a temporary 5-tonne load limit. This will mean that cars and vans can cross the bridge, however trucks cannot.

Further work will be undertaken by Council to identify longer-term solutions to the damage to the bridge.

