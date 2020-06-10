10 Books With Completely Different Movie Endings

Whether you're a cinema junkee or a major bookworm, you might not be aware that some of the most iconic endings in film history were actually adapted for the screen.

Settle in for some serious spoilers, or get ready to relive that shocking moment when you realised your favourite story was about to meet a different end...

1. Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Breakfast at Tiffany’s by Truman Capote was adapted into the 1961 film of the same name starring Audrey Hepburn and directed by Blake Edwards.

Not only is the movie set in a different time period (1960 rather than the 1940s), but there is no love affair whatsoever between the book's narrator and his eccentric neighbour Holly Golightly. Where the film ends with Holly romantically embracing Paul in the alley after reuniting with her nameless cat, there’s no happy ending in the novella. Instead, it sees Holly lose her cat and leave the country, with Paul having no clue what happened to her since.

Many readers would agree the book’s ending far better suits the heroine’s personality, but really who can hate a happy ending?

2. Forrest Gump

There are some pretty major differences between Winston Groom’s 1986 novel and its 1994 film adaption.

Director Robert Zemickis and screenwriter Eric Roth decided to change the narrative for the film, with Jenny passing away from an unknown virus and Forrest being left to raise their son alone. However, in the book, Jenny actually ends up marrying another man.

The film also omits a number of Forrest’s careers, including a NASA astronaut, a chess champion, a stunt man in Hollywood, and a professional wrestler. It also removes his time spent with cannibals and an ape named Sue?? In the novel, Forrest eventually ends up owning a shrimp businesses with a name honouring Bubba, but gives the company to Bubba’s family and decides instead to live a simple life. Confused? You might want to just read the book.

3. I Am Legend

The 1954 post-apocalyptic horror novel written by Richard Matheson had a significantly different ending to the 2007 film starring Will Smith.

You’re probably familiar with the film ending, where Smith’s character Dr. Neville saves humanity at the cost of his own life. However the book ends with Dr. Neville being imprisoned by the infected race, who plan to execute him for killing so many of their race. Dr. Neville commits suicide before he can be killed by them, and muses over the fact that he will become their new legend, just as vampires once were to humans.

Arguments over which ending is better are endless, and best avoided at all costs. But by all means, take it up in the comments and attempt to reach some unanimous decision.

4. Fight Club

The 1999 film directed by David Fincher and starring Brad Pitt remained fairly true to the novel written by Chuck Palahniuk. All but for the ending…

In the film, Jack overcomes his “inner Tyler” and watches with Marla as buildings collapse around them. In the book, the detonators don’t work, and the narrator wakes in a mental hospital where all the doctors and nurses are members of Project Mayhem, despite his now-absent alter ego.

5. Pretty Woman

Although not based off a book, the original screenplay for Pretty Woman written by J.F. Lawton didn’t have the fairytale ending we all know and love.

Initially called 3,000, the script was written as a dark drama, and the relationship between Vivian and Edward ended with her being thrown back onto the street. Vivian and her prostitute friend then use the money to go to Disneyland.

It’s not exactly on par with the romantic film ending where Edward climbs the fire escape with flowers between his teeth. In fact, the screenwriter revealed the decision to change the ending was made after they’d started shooting!

6. Jurassic Park

One of the most iconic stories of all time, Michael Crichton’s novel Jurassic Park had a very different ending to its Steven Spielberg film adaption.

In an arguably more logical approach, the novel sees the Costa Rican Air Force declare the island hazardous and basically just blow it up. In Spielberg’s adaption, the T-Rex returns and saves the characters from a Velociraptor attack, and the group leaves the island peacefully after agreeing not to endorse the park (for obvious reasons).

The surviving character’s at the end of the story also differ between the book and the film. In the novel, John Hammond (played by Richard Attenborough) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) don’t make it to the end. Additionally, Robert Muldoon and Donald Gennaro survive in the book.

7. Planet of the Apes

Planet of the Apes is a 1963 novel written by French author Pierre Boulle. The book’s main character, Ulysse Merou, travels to a different planet inhabited by intelligent apes and tribes of dimwitted humans. However, when he returns to Earth 700 years in the future, a similar hierarchy has emerged at home.

In the film adaption, astronaut George Taylor discovers he’s actually been on a post-apocalyptic Earth the entire time.

8. My Sister’s Keeper

In Jodi Picoult’s novel, 13-year-old Anna sues her parents for medical emancipation to escape donating a kidney to her dying sister Kate, who suffers with leukaemia. It’s revealed this is done at Kate’s own request.

In the book, Anna dies in a car accident, and her organs are posthumously harvested for Kate, who survives. However, the 2009 film sees Kate pass away from her illness after refusing to accept her sister’s organs - an ending that director Nick Cassevetes believed to be more accurate after visiting terminally ill hospital patients - and Anna lives.

9. The Lorax

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax ends with the Once’ler giving the boy the last Truffula seed in the hopes that he will be able to grow a new forest, but readers never discover whether Thneedville’s environmental issues are resolved. In the 2012 film adaption, the story continues to see the action carried out, leaving no room for ambiguity.

10. The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

In the film, following an epic tale of good versus evil, the four hobbits return to the Shire where Sam gets married, and Frodo sails off towards the Undying Lands with Bilbo, Gandalf, and the Elves.

In the book, their happy ending takes a little more time, with the hobbits returning to find The Shire taken over by a group led by “Sharkey”, later revealed to be Saruman. The hobbits end up winning this battle too, with the death of Saruman ultimately occurring right on Frodo's own doorstep. Although what happens after this battle is close enough to the film’s ending.

