1/2 Of The Friends Cast Just Reunited At The Emmys And Could It Be Any More Perfect?

In the best news to come out of 2020, fans of Friends were ecstatic to hear about an unscripted reunion special coming to HBO Max this year.

However, due to COVID-19 the reunion was postponed, and wasn't that just kick-you-in-the-crotch spit-on-your-neck fantastic?

So while we were sitting around moping about the delay, the ladies of Friends decided to get together and bless us with a mini reunion during the Emmy Awards, which aired in Australia this morning on Foxtel's Fox Arena.

It started when Jimmy briefly checked in with Jennifer Aniston ahead of the winner announcement for her nominated category, Lead Actress in Drama (which was ultimately awarded to Zendaya for her incredible performance as Rue in Euphoria).

The conversation was quickly crashed by Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, who claimed to still be roommates "since 1994" before hilariously ditching Jimmy to go eat their dinner.

Check it out...